Rizvi alleges deep plot to destroy Aug 5 achievements

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday alleged that a deep-rooted conspiracy is underway within the state apparatus to undermine the achievements of August 5.

He made the remarks while addressing a primary membership collection and form distribution program organized by the Metropolitan BNP at Rajbari Ground in Gazipur.

Rizvi warned that those attempting to sow division through unnecessary controversies will harm everyone if unity is not maintained. “There can be discussions and debates, but unity is essential.”

He claimed that efforts are being made to bring back individuals who had fled to neighbouring countries.

Criticizing the Nationalist Citizen Party (NCP) for demanding the Water Lily (Shapla) symbol, Rizvi defended the BNP’s traditional symbol.

“For 47 years, our party symbol has been the paddy sheaf. Now they say that without the Water Lily, there cannot be a paddy sheaf. I want to remind them—the sheaf of rice symbol existed long before your birth. Why are you wasting time and weakening the pace of democratic unity by creating unnecessary debates?”

He said that such divisions could benefit defeated and anti-democratic forces. “The looters and enemies of democracy will seize this opportunity,” he warned.