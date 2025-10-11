Amir Khasru: People, not parties, will decide on PR

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday questioned the legitimacy of political parties deciding to hold a referendum on introducing a proportional representation (PR) system in Bangladesh, arguing that such authority rests solely with the people.

“Why should we go for a referendum on PR? Who gave us that responsibility? The people did not,” he said while speaking at a seminar titled “Election 2026: A Critical Look at Proportional Representation,” organized by Cosmos Foundation at the Cosmos Centre in Dhaka’s Moghbazar.

Khasru emphasized that decisions on electoral reforms must be made through public mandate, not by political consensus alone.

“No one has given 30 political parties the authority to decide the country’s future. It is the people who will decide through elections,” he said.

He cautioned against excessive reliance on referendums, noting that political parties often disagree on key issues.

“If you go for a referendum on each of them, you’ll be doing referendums for the next two years,” he remarked.

Addressing the broader political context, Khasru said the current interim government is operating under the constitutional framework, and restoring democratic order through elections must be the first priority.

“Once democracy is restored, discussions on reforms like the PR system can take place both inside and outside parliament,” he added.

Responding to claims that a PR system could curb the influence of muscle power in elections, Khasru argued that institutional mechanisms—not systemic overhauls—are the solution.

“There is no logic in depriving popular representatives in the name of stopping muscle power. The state, law, and law enforcement agencies are there to ensure fair elections,” he said.

He also stressed that democracy thrives on diversity of thought and policy.

“We are not forming a one-party Baksal system. Differences will always exist, and that is the beauty of democracy. Each party should go to the people with its own vision,” he said.

Calling for an end to confrontational politics, Khasru urged respect for differing opinions and a shift in political culture.

He concluded by highlighting the role of parliament in resolving national issues: “A strong and effective parliament, with functional committees and robust hearings, can empower representatives to act in the public interest.”