Tarique: Democracy means ensuring people’s freedom, basic rights

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said democracy is not just about holding elections but about ensuring people’s freedom and fundamental rights.

In a message issued on Thursday marking Shaheed Jihad Day and the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of Nazir Uddin Ahmed Jihad, Tarique, however, said fair and credible elections are essential to keep democracy alive.

“Free and fair elections must be held to maintain the stream of democracy. Democracy does not mean elections alone, as it means ensuring the freedom and fundamental rights of the people,” Tarique said.

He said the nation must resist all conspiracies by local and foreign evil forces, safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty, and restore true democratic being inspired by the sacrifice of Shaheed Jihad.

The BNP leader said the sacrifice of Shaheed Nazir Uddin Jihad, an “undaunted soldier” of the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s, will remain unforgettable in Bangladesh’s political history.

Jihad, a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activist from Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj, was shot dead by police in Dhaka on October 10, 1990, during the mass movement that led to the fall of military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

Tarique said Jihad sacrificed his life to restore democracy, freedom of expression, and press freedom in the country.

He said Jihad, while playing a leading role in the anti-autocracy uprising of the 1990s, took a police bullet to his chest and embraced martyrdom as a fearless student leader.

The BNP leader noted that the blood of Jihad and others paved the way for the mass uprising that year, which led to the fall of autocrat Ershad.

“The 1990 mass uprising that brought down the autocratic ruler was built upon his blood. He became a symbol of courage and sacrifice for democracy,” Tarique said.

He said autocratic ruler HM Ershad tried to destroy democracy, and Jihad sacrificed his life with a firm determination to restore democracy and place it on a solid foundation.

The BNP leader said if the dream for which Jihad sacrificed his life is not realized, his soul will remain in pain.

“On the occasion of Shaheed Jihad Day, I pay my deepest respects to the memory of Shaheed Nazir Uddin Jihad, the fearless soldier of the anti-autocracy movement. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul,” he said.

In a separate message, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also paid deep tribute to Shaheed Jihad, saying his sacrifice paved the way for the fall of Ershad’s autocratic regime and the restoration of democratic rule.

Fakhrul said establishing democratic values at every level of the state and society would be the best way to honour Jihad’s memory and sacrifice.