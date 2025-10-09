Thursday, October 09, 2025

Ganatantra Mancha announces 140 candidates for election

They declared its plan to contest all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national election

Ganatantra Mancha announced 140 candidates and plans to contest all 300 seats in the upcoming election, revealed at a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium on October 9, 2025. Photo: UNB.
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 03:07 PM

The Ganatantra Mancha alliance on Thursday announced its first list of 140 candidates, declaring its plan to contest all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national election.

The list was announced by the alliance’s coordinator and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon Chief Coordinator Hasnat Quaiyum at a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium in the morning.

Among the candidates are several top leaders of the alliance’s six parties, including Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna (Bogra-2), Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque (Dhaka-8), Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki (Brahmanbaria-6), JSD Vice-President Tania Rob (Laxmipur-4), JSD General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmood Swapan (Feni-3), Rashtra Sangskar Andolon Chief Coordinator Hasnat Quaiyum (Kishoreganj-5), and Bhasani Janashakti Party Chairman Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul (Jamalpur-5).

Hasnat Quaiyum said the six organizations under the Ganatantra Mancha have agreed to take part in the election together.

“We are also in talks with several other political parties that may join the alliance. If that happens, the Mancha may expand further,” he said.

Quaiyum said new electoral alliances could be formed with the Ganatantra Mancha, and they might also connect with larger coalitions.

“Considering these possibilities, we are preparing three separate lists. Today, we are announcing candidates for 140 constituencies out of 300, and the rest will be announced later. If our alliance expands into a larger coalition, we will adjust the number of candidates based on mutual understanding,” he said.

The first list of candidates was later read out by Rashtra Sangskar Andolon leader Didarul Islam Bhuiyan.

Topics:

Ganatantra ManchaBangladesh election
