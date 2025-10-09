Thursday, October 09, 2025

German Ambassador meets Fakhrul; discusses election, trade issues

The meeting began around 10:30am at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, confirms Sayrul Kabir Khan

German Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, beginning around 10:30am. Photo: UNB
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 01:03 PM

Newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Rüdiger Lotz met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday and discussed issues related to the upcoming national election, trade, investment and broader bilateral cooperation.

The hour-long meeting, which began around 10:30am, was held at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

BNP Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury,

Acting chairman’s Adviser on International Affairs Humayun Kabir and Organizing Secretary Shama Obaed were also present.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Amir Khasru said the discussion covered future cooperation between Bangladesh and Germany beyond trade and investment, including cultural exchange and skills development.

“We discussed how we can work together on skills development in the coming days, how to expand existing trade and how to increase German investment in Bangladesh,” he said.

The BNP leader said Germany has already invested in China and India and now considers Bangladesh a promising destination for future investment.

“We expect to see German investment in Bangladesh as they have both initiatives and interest in this area,” he added.

Referring to the political situation, the BNP leader said everyone, including Germany, is waiting for a free, fair and credible election in Bangladesh.

Like other countries, he said, Germany wants Bangladesh to hold the election as soon as possible so that an elected government can take office and make short-, medium- and long-term decisions.

“So, they are all waiting for that — for an elected government and parliament to be in place as early as possible through a fair and credible election that will be accountable to the people and widely accepted internationally,” Khasru said.

Topics:

Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryMirza Fakhrul Islam Alagmir
