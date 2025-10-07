Tarique: BNP to form high-level commission to nationalize teachers’ jobs if elected

In a major policy pledge responding to long-standing demands from educators, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday vowed to form a “high-level commission” to explore the nationalization of teachers’ jobs and establish an “Education Reform Commission” to modernise the national curriculum if his party returns to power.

He made the announcement while addressing a massive gathering of teachers at the “Teachers’ Grand Assembly” held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, marking World Teachers’ Day 2025.

Referring to various demands raised by teachers’ associations- including the nationalization of jobs and MPO enlistment for non-MPO institutions- Tarique said: “Many of you have raised the issue of job nationalization and MPO inclusion for more institutions. In addition to your demands, private educators from outside your organizations have also voiced similar concerns.”

He added: “If the BNP is entrusted with governance through people’s votes, we will consider these matters positively. A high-level commission will be formed to examine how teachers’ financial and job security- including nationalization- can be ensured based on the state’s capacity, Inshallah.”

Tarique further pledged to reform the existing curriculum by giving priority to practical and technical education: “We aim to establish an Education Reform Commission to redesign the curriculum so that it aligns with real-world skills and values. Without moral and socially grounded, employment-oriented education, it will be extremely difficult for us to compete globally as a nation.”

He stressed the importance of ethical values and religious principles in education and said reforms must be urgently undertaken to modernize the entire education system.

Calling teachers “the most conscious segment of society,” Tarique urged them to support BNP’s vision: “We seek your wholehearted cooperation in implementing BNP’s education-related plans. For a knowledge- and merit-based government and state, the BNP needs your support in the upcoming election. We deeply value the support of our respected teachers and education staff.”

He continued: “If we want education to shape the nation, we need your active involvement in making these plans successful.”

Emphasizing the need to elevate the status of teachers in society, Tarique said: “After family, teachers are the first role models for students. It is crucial that teachers are both respected and economically secure. If teachers are forced to struggle daily for dignity and livelihood, it becomes impossible for them to serve as true role models for students.”

He reiterated BNP’s commitment to improving both the financial and social security of educators, particularly those working in schools, madrasas, and colleges.

He added: “Teaching should not be seen as a fallback option or an ordinary job. It should be the first choice for the brightest minds, and BNP will reform recruitment policies and the education system accordingly.”

In a novel proposal, Tarique suggested including teachers in state ceremonies, such as Independence Day and Victory Day celebrations: “Each year, the state invites people from various sectors to events hosted by the President or Prime Minister. I believe at least one teacher from each primary and secondary school should be included in those invitee lists.”

Tarique also called on teachers to play a proactive role in fighting corruption: “Corruption diminishes the image of a nation. But when teachers retain their dignity, society's image improves. Teachers can play a leading role in sparking a social revolution against corruption.”

The event, organized by the BNP-aligned Teachers-Employees Unity Alliance, was attended by thousands of teachers and education staff from across the country. They demanded an end to discrimination in the education sector, raising retirement age to 65, and the nationalization of all non-MPO institutions.