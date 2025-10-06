Salahuddin: Referendum, PR demand dividing nation

Salahuddin Ahmed, member of the BNP’s Standing Committee, has warned that demands for a referendum and proportional representation (PR) ahead of the upcoming election are dividing the nation, calling it a key electoral challenge.

He made the remarks at a discussion titled “Challenges and Possibilities of Making the Upcoming Election Acceptable”, organized by Nagorik Joubo Oikya at the National Press Club on Monday.

“May Allah guide those who want to complicate the referendum. Efforts to obstruct the election must be resisted. The people are eager for a fair vote. If anyone tries to commit irregularities, the people themselves will resist. Here, the role of law enforcement agencies will be secondary,” Salahuddin said.

He added that while almost everyone supports taking public opinion for implementing the July Charter, calls to hold a referendum first are being used by some to delay the election. “That is the electoral challenge,” he said.

On the issue of banning political parties, he said: “Banning a political party through an executive order will set a dangerous precedent. Such decisions should be made through a judicial process.”

The BNP leader also noted that on August 5, the public had signaled a rejection of fascist politics in the country, adding that judicial procedures were necessary to ensure international legitimacy.

Speakers at the event observed that divisions among political parties, delays in implementing the July Charter, and controversies over a referendum have become major challenges for the upcoming election.