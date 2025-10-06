Tarique: People the ultimate judge on trial of Awami League

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said the people are the ultimate judge on the trial of the deposed Awami League (AL).

"If Awami League commits any wrongdoing, then it will be exposed to trial in line with the country's laws. Wrongdoers must face the trial process - whether it is an individual or a party," he said in an interview with BBC Bangla aired Monday morning.

He called for justice, highlighting the ordeals he and his family faced and the plight of thousands of families under the Awami League.

Tarique currently lives in the United Kingdom (UK) after leaving Bangladesh 17 years ago for medical treatment, having endured physical torture during the so-called "One-Eleven" government.

"I left behind a house filled with the memories of my father, the house where my younger brother and I grew up, and our two brothers' children were born," he said.

"Those memories have been shattered and turned to dust. I left behind my brother, but he is no more now. I left behind my mother in good health, but now she is not in good health," he added.

He said thousands of families in Bangladesh share experiences similar to his own.

"Everyone responsible for committing injustices, killings, murders, and torture-including those who issued the orders for these-must face trial," he said.

"It is not revenge; rather, it is a matter of justice and law. If injustice occurs, then a trial must be held," he added.

Tarique Rahman emphasized that BNP believes the people are the source of all political power.

He expressed confidence that citizens cannot support political parties or individuals who commit killings, enforced disappearances, or loot and launder the country's assets abroad.

"Since the BNP believes in the power and decisions of the people, we want to keep trust in the people's decision," he said.

He concluded that a political organization without public support has no reason to survive.