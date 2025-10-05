Sunday, October 05, 2025

Nahid: Many advisers thinking of safe exit

'It was a big mistake to trust many members of the advisory council'

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP). Photo BSS
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 04:44 PM

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has alleged that several members of the interim government’s advisory council are now prioritizing their own safety over public service, raising questions about their loyalties during the student-led uprising.

“It was a big mistake to trust many members of the advisory council. We were betrayed after placing our confidence in them. Many advisers have liaised with different political parties; they are now thinking of their own safe exit," Nahid Islam said.

Nahid made the comments in a recent interview with private channel Ekattor Television. He also warned that the names of such advisers would be disclosed in due course.

“Many of those who became advisers—trusting them was our mistake. We should have focused on strengthening student leadership and entering government collectively. The confidence we placed in civil society or political parties ultimately led to betrayal,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether it was a mistake to assign advisory positions to student leaders, Nahid said: “None of us wanted to join the government as advisers. We had called for a national government. In that case, students would not have had to shoulder this responsibility. Without the uprising’s strength in government, this administration would not have lasted even three months.”

He said: “During the first six months, attempts to topple this government and counter the revolution were ongoing. Some of that still exists.

“Many advisers have forged links with different political parties. They are considering their own safe exit. This is causing, and will continue to cause, challenges for us. Had they trusted the appointing authority—the strength of the mass uprising and the ordinary people of this country who sacrificed and were injured—they would not have deviated in this way,” he said.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement led to the fall of the Awami League government on August 5. Later, on August 8, an interim government was formed under Dr Muhammad Yunus. In that government’s advisory council, Nahid Islam was assigned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from among the students. In addition, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain was given the Ministry of Youth and Sports. On February 25, Nahid Islam resigned from his advisory post.

After his resignation, he assumed the role of convener of the newly formed political party--the National Citizen Party (NCP), and continues to hold that position.

Meanwhile, after Nahid’s resignation, Mahfuj Alam was assigned to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He, along with Asif Mahmud, remains in Dr Yunus’ interim government as student advisers.

Topics:

Nahid IslamAnti-Discrimination Student MovementNational Citizen Party
