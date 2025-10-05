Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Meeting held between Mirza Fakhrul and UN resident coordinator

At the time of reporting, the meeting was still underway

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir meets UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis and Senior Human Rights Adviser Huma Khan at the Gulshan chairperson’s office in Dhaka on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 12:00 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met with UN resident coordinator in Dhaka, Gwyn Lewis, and Huma Khan, senior human rights adviser at the UN resident coordinator’s office in Dhaka.

The meeting took place on Sunday at the Gulshan chairperson’s office, according to Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Media Cell. At the time of reporting, the meeting was still underway.

Also present at the meeting were Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, member of the BNP Standing Committee and Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee; Humayun Kabir, international affairs adviser to the BNP acting chairman; and Shama Obaed, organizational secretary of BNP and member of the Chairperson’s Special Advisory Committee on Foreign Policy.

Topics:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirThe United Nations (UN)Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Salahuddin accuses Jamaat of backing vested quarter trying to disrupt election

Rizvi: People will not be misled by conspiracies to derail fair elections

Mirza Fakhrul: Entire world supports Bangladesh’s democratic transition

Salahuddin: BNP to soon finalize candidates for election

Fakhrul: Ahmad Rafiq to be remembered for defending mother tongue

Farroque: Dr Yunus’s remarks destabilizing country’s situation

Latest News

Light to moderate rain likely across the country

Three dead in separate motorcycle accidents in Gazipur

NBR directs strengthening of tax intelligence operations

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

NSU student beaten over allegation of desecrating the Quran

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x