Meeting held between Mirza Fakhrul and UN resident coordinator

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met with UN resident coordinator in Dhaka, Gwyn Lewis, and Huma Khan, senior human rights adviser at the UN resident coordinator’s office in Dhaka.

The meeting took place on Sunday at the Gulshan chairperson’s office, according to Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Media Cell. At the time of reporting, the meeting was still underway.

Also present at the meeting were Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, member of the BNP Standing Committee and Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee; Humayun Kabir, international affairs adviser to the BNP acting chairman; and Shama Obaed, organizational secretary of BNP and member of the Chairperson’s Special Advisory Committee on Foreign Policy.