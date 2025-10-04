BNP alleges efforts to disrupt election environment ahead of February polls

As the national election approaches, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed concern that the environment necessary for free and fair elections is being deliberately undermined. Party leaders have accused Jamaat-e-Islami of attempting to obstruct the February elections through anti-public tactics.

Despite these challenges, BNP leaders emphasized their commitment to protecting voters’ rights and working with the government to ensure a neutral, fair, and transparent election. They are actively mobilizing party workers and supporters to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP’s Standing Committee, said: “There are attempts to divert the environment supporting the elections. BNP will not bow to any pressure. No conspiracy aimed at misleading the public will succeed.”

He added, “Certain political quarters and some administrative elements are working in coordination to influence the election environment. We are warning the public that any confusion could disrupt the normal electoral process.”

Why BNP is concerned

Following the interim government’s announcement of a national election in February, Jamaat-e-Islami and several other parties have demanded the implementation of the Proportional Representation (PR) system and the July Charter before the polls. They have staged protests and rallies to press these demands.

BNP, however, views these actions as a tactic to sabotage the elections, arguing that such last-minute demands could obstruct the democratic process. Political analysts say these demands may raise tensions and exert pressure on the interim government while distracting voters.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP’s senior joint secretary general, said: “People expect a free and fair election in February. They are ready to vote. Any attempt to create new issues and confuse public opinion will be exposed to the voters.”

He also alleged that although the interim government under Dr Yunus will maintain neutrality, some key administrative positions have been filled by Jamaat-aligned individuals.

BNP prepares for elections

In response, BNP has accelerated its preparations, including candidate selection. The party plans to field a single candidate in each constituency, with criteria such as social reputation, public support, experience, and active participation in party activities. Local leaders and supporters are directly involved in the selection process to ensure transparency.

By limiting one candidate per constituency, BNP aims to strengthen its electoral strategy, maintain party unity, and uphold a competitive, verified process.