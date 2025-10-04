Jamaat ameer urges national unity, warns against division by religion

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has emphasized that the nation must not be divided on the basis of religion, highlighting Bangladesh’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony.

He made the remarks on Saturday while addressing a conference at the Al-Falah Auditorium in Dhaka’s Moghbazar as the chief guest.

According to Shafiqur, 90.08% of Bangladesh’s population are Muslims, but the country has always been a land of peace and coexistence. “People of different faiths have been living here in harmony for generations. We are not in favor of dividing the nation on the basis of religion,” he said.

He added that religious leaders must also guide society in all good deeds. “When they guide the nation, the country, society, and state will move towards welfare, and a welfare-oriented state and society will be established, Insha’Allah,” he said.

Referring to the unity of Islamic parties and groups, he said: “The nation aspires for the unity of Islamic parties and forces.” He urged preachers and scholars to avoid statements that could cause division or confusion.

Shafiqur also called for humility among da’ee ilallah (callers to Allah). “Allah loves the humble, and so do people. Avoid arguments or self-destructive disputes. We are all responsible for inviting people towards the path of Allah and will be held accountable before Him,” he said.

He stressed that awakening the nation requires proficiency in modern knowledge and science. “Just as our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) fulfilled his responsibility, we too must follow his path. The conscience of all people—regardless of nation, religion, or race—must be awakened,” he said.

Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Porwar, former MP, said: “There must be consistency between our words and deeds. Without it, our message will not impact people. Based on the Qur’an and Sunnah, we must present the true call of Islam. Intellectual, analytical preaching must be used to awaken the conscience.”

He also urged preachers to avoid controversial remarks and focus on presenting accurate teachings of jihad, Islamic shariah, and deen.

Scholars and preachers from across the country attended the conference.