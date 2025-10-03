Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Hasnat Abdullah: Those spending crores to be MPs want business, not people’s welfare

'We do not need to do business,' he says

National Citizen Party Chief Organizer (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah addresses a public gathering in Debidwar upazila of Comilla, criticizing money-driven politics and urging unity for local development on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 11:25 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah on Friday said the people who spend hundreds of crores of taka to become members of parliament are not interested in serving the people but in doing business.

“Their main objective is to do business, not to serve people or work for national development. If development is carried out properly and people’s expectations are fulfilled, there is no need to seek votes,” he told a public gathering in Debidwar upazila of Comilla.

Hasnat Abdullah further said: “We do not need to do business. What we need is the development of our area, and we will do whatever is necessary for that purpose.”

The NCP leader urged people to identify those who enter elections for business motives, saying: “We must understand their intentions. If votes are given to such businessmen in politics, the desired development of the area will never be achieved. First, we must make ourselves aware.”

Calling for unity, he said: “Political parties exploit your disunity for their own gains. We must remain united for the sake of our area and our own interests.”

Local NCP leaders and their youth front, along with residents of the area, were present during the campaign.

Topics:

Hasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
Read More

EC offers NCP 50 symbols to choose from, but no Shapla

Journalists boycott NCP press conference over assault allegation

NCP seeks BNP’s explanation over ‘unwelcome’ declaration of Patwary in Chandpur

'NCP must choose its symbol from EC’s list'

Sarjis: NCP not part of any plot to delay polls

NCP and Bangladesh National League granted registration

Latest News

Three bodies recovered in separate incidents across Dhaka

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J over false federal investigation claims

Sean Diddy Combs faces sentencing for transporting people for sexual encounters

Verma: Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices

Experts say Trump unlikely to win Nobel Peace Prize despite past nominations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x