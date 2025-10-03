Hasnat Abdullah: Those spending crores to be MPs want business, not people’s welfare

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah on Friday said the people who spend hundreds of crores of taka to become members of parliament are not interested in serving the people but in doing business.

“Their main objective is to do business, not to serve people or work for national development. If development is carried out properly and people’s expectations are fulfilled, there is no need to seek votes,” he told a public gathering in Debidwar upazila of Comilla.

Hasnat Abdullah further said: “We do not need to do business. What we need is the development of our area, and we will do whatever is necessary for that purpose.”

The NCP leader urged people to identify those who enter elections for business motives, saying: “We must understand their intentions. If votes are given to such businessmen in politics, the desired development of the area will never be achieved. First, we must make ourselves aware.”

Calling for unity, he said: “Political parties exploit your disunity for their own gains. We must remain united for the sake of our area and our own interests.”

Local NCP leaders and their youth front, along with residents of the area, were present during the campaign.