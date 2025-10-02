Thursday, October 02, 2025

Humayun Kabir: BNP to participate in polls under Tarique Rahman’s leadership

'There is no uncertainty regarding his return'

BNP’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir speaking to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday, October 2, 2025, upon Tarique Rahman's return from a visit to the United States. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 12:52 PM

BNP will participate in the upcoming national election under the leadership of its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, the party’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir has said.

Speaking to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday upon his return from a visit to the United States, he said Tarique Rahman would return to the country soon, adding: “There is no uncertainty regarding his return.”

He further said that the chief adviser remains sincere about the upcoming national election, noting: “The election will be held in February.”

Referring to the recent attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders in New York, he said: “Through this attack, the Awami League has once again proven itself to be a terrorist organization.”

Tarique RahmanElection Commission (EC)Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
