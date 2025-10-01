Tarique: Religion belongs to individuals, state belongs to all

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja and Bijoya Dashami, saying that while religion belongs to each individual, the state belongs to all.

In a statement sent to the media, Tarique said: “On the occasion of the Hindu community’s biggest religious festival, Sharadiya Durga Puja and Bijoya Dashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all followers of the Hindu faith. I wish them happiness, peace, and welfare.”

He said people of different religions, groups, clans, and communities in Bangladesh have for ages been practicing their faiths with enthusiasm and harmony, which reflects the country’s traditional religious and social values. “In autumn, the kash flowers and the hint of winter across Bangladesh announce the message of this festival. And a festival is the manifestation of light emerging from deep darkness,” he added.

Tarique urged the Hindu community to celebrate the festival with joy and safety, spreading the message of friendship and harmony. He stressed: “Religion belongs to each individual, but the right to security belongs to everyone.”

The BNP leader said Bangladesh’s constitution guarantees security for every citizen, irrespective of party, ideology, religion, or caste. Citing Hadith, he warned against injustice towards non-Muslims under state protection, saying that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) himself promised to stand against such persecutors on the Day of Judgement.

Tarique also called for a Bangladesh free of fascism, where citizens uphold moral responsibility to protect the security and dignity of others. He urged law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant during the Sharadiya festival to prevent any attempt to disrupt communal harmony, as was seen during past regimes.