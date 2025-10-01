Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tarique: Religion belongs to individuals, state belongs to all

He has urged the Hindu community to celebrate Durga Puja with joy and safety, spreading message of friendship and harmony

File image of Tarique Rahman. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 04:20 PM

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja and Bijoya Dashami, saying that while religion belongs to each individual, the state belongs to all.

In a statement sent to the media, Tarique said: “On the occasion of the Hindu community’s biggest religious festival, Sharadiya Durga Puja and Bijoya Dashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all followers of the Hindu faith. I wish them happiness, peace, and welfare.”

He said people of different religions, groups, clans, and communities in Bangladesh have for ages been practicing their faiths with enthusiasm and harmony, which reflects the country’s traditional religious and social values. “In autumn, the kash flowers and the hint of winter across Bangladesh announce the message of this festival. And a festival is the manifestation of light emerging from deep darkness,” he added.

Tarique urged the Hindu community to celebrate the festival with joy and safety, spreading the message of friendship and harmony. He stressed: “Religion belongs to each individual, but the right to security belongs to everyone.”

The BNP leader said Bangladesh’s constitution guarantees security for every citizen, irrespective of party, ideology, religion, or caste. Citing Hadith, he warned against injustice towards non-Muslims under state protection, saying that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) himself promised to stand against such persecutors on the Day of Judgement.

Tarique also called for a Bangladesh free of fascism, where citizens uphold moral responsibility to protect the security and dignity of others. He urged law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant during the Sharadiya festival to prevent any attempt to disrupt communal harmony, as was seen during past regimes.

Topics:

BNPTarique RahmanDurga Puja
Read More

Sharmeen: All religious festivals will be fearless, joyful in New Bangladesh

Maha Navami Puja of Sharadiyo Durgotsab on Wednesday

BNP’s Moyeen Khan urges recognition of changed political reality

NTMC DG: Rumour monitoring tightened around Puja

Adviser: Attempts made to disrupt Durga Puja in Khagrachhari

Four-day holiday begins on Wednesday

Latest News

Israel bombards Gaza City as Hamas mulls Trump peace plan

New youth-led protests hit Madagascar despite government’s dismissal

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan holds ‘Joy of Giving’ charity dinner

Violent clashes erupt in Morocco after days of protests

Swedish envoy calls on Jamaat Ameer

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x