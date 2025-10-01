BNP’s Moyeen Khan urges recognition of changed political reality

While visiting the Durga Puja mandap at Seba Sangha in Narsingdi town on Tuesday night, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said that Bangladesh’s political and social reality has changed within the last year and people must remain alert to ensure justice and democracy.

“The situation in Bangladesh today is not the same as a year ago. We must stay alert. Injustice, repression and corruption will not be allowed. We will restore justice, good governance and democracy,” he said.

He added that only a free and fair election can reflect the people’s choice.

“Whoever the people elect to run the country, we will welcome them,” Moyeen Khan said.

Linking his remarks to the Puja celebration, he noted that Durga Puja is not just a festival but a message against injustice.

“We must remember that injustice should never be tolerated. The annual arrival of Goddess Durga reminds us of this,” he said, adding that both Hindu and Muslim communities were celebrating together in Narsingdi.