Jamaat announces October program to press five-point demand

  • Public contact campaign, discussions, and seminars to run till October 9
  • Processions planned in Dhaka and divisional cities on October 10
Logo of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 04:29 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has unveiled a three-phase program starting from Wednesday and continuing till October 12, to press its five-point demand, including holding the next national election in February under the July National Charter.

At a press conference at Al-Falah auditorium of its central office on Tuesday afternoon, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar announced the new program, reports Prothom Alo.

The announced programs are:

  • Nationwide public contact from Wednesday to October 9, along with discussions, roundtables, and seminars

  • Processions in Dhaka and other divisional cities on October 10

  • Submission of memoranda to deputy commissioners across the country on October 12

The demands are:

  • Election in February based on the July National Charter

  • Introduction of the proportional representation system in both houses

  • Ensuring a level playing field for a free and fair election

  • Visible trial of repression, killings, and corruption by the “fascist government”

  • Ban on the activities of Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance, which it termed as accomplices of dictatorship

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
