Jamaat announces October program to press five-point demand

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has unveiled a three-phase program starting from Wednesday and continuing till October 12, to press its five-point demand, including holding the next national election in February under the July National Charter.
At a press conference at Al-Falah auditorium of its central office on Tuesday afternoon, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar announced the new program, reports Prothom Alo.
The announced programs are:
Nationwide public contact from Wednesday to October 9, along with discussions, roundtables, and seminars
Processions in Dhaka and other divisional cities on October 10
Submission of memoranda to deputy commissioners across the country on October 12
The demands are:
Election in February based on the July National Charter
Introduction of the proportional representation system in both houses
Ensuring a level playing field for a free and fair election
Visible trial of repression, killings, and corruption by the “fascist government”
Ban on the activities of Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance, which it termed as accomplices of dictatorship