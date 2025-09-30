Jamaat announces October program to press five-point demand

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has unveiled a three-phase program starting from Wednesday and continuing till October 12, to press its five-point demand, including holding the next national election in February under the July National Charter.

At a press conference at Al-Falah auditorium of its central office on Tuesday afternoon, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar announced the new program, reports Prothom Alo.

The announced programs are:

Nationwide public contact from Wednesday to October 9, along with discussions, roundtables, and seminars

Processions in Dhaka and other divisional cities on October 10

Submission of memoranda to deputy commissioners across the country on October 12

The demands are: