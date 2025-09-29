Hannan Masud retracts his comments on Khagrachhari rape incident

Abdul Hannan Masud, senior joint chief coordinator of National Citizen Party (NCP), has apologized for his comments on the alleged rape incident in Khagrachhari that sparked widespread criticism.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Masud said he had “inadvertently and impulsively” used the words “fake rape” during a rally in Hatia upazila Noakhali on Sunday.

“The heinous crime of rape cannot be denied in any way… I am embarrassed and sorrowful for having used this unintended word,” he wrote, urging unity and dialogue to prevent conspiracies and calling on the government and law enforcement to listen to all sides.

His apology came after his remarks drew backlash on social media and inside his party. NCP’s joint chief organizer (North) Alik Mree resigned on Monday in protest, criticizing both Masud’s statement and the party’s silence.

Masud had claimed at Sunday’s rally that the allegation of rape was part of an “Indian conspiracy” to destabilize the hill tracts by creating conflict between indigenous and Bangali people.

Tension remained high in Khagrachhari following protests over the alleged gang rape of a teenager, which led to clashes in Guimara on Sunday that left three people dead and at least 20 others injured. An indefinite blockade called by Jumma Chhatra Janata was in force in the three hill districts, while Section 144 remained imposed.

Police have arrested one suspect, who was placed on a six-day remand. The victim reportedly abducted and raped last Tuesday while returning from tuition, was later rescued unconscious by relatives.