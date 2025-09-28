Tarique Rahman extends Durga Puja greetings

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, calling for a peaceful celebration.

He also urged law enforcement to remain vigilant against any attempt to disturb communal harmony.

In a video message, Tarique Rahman said: "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community of the country on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja. People of various faiths observe their respective religions and festivals with enthusiasm across every group and community.”

He added: “This is the beauty of Bangladesh's long-standing religious and social values and culture. Through this, mutual friendship, harmony, goodwill and brotherhood among different religions and communities flourish."

He urged law enforcement agencies to be alert, warning against efforts that could create communal tension.

"I urge the country's law enforcement agencies to be alert and vigilant so that no one can attempt to create any communal situation or compromise security surrounding the Sharadiya festival, similar to what occurred during the fallen fascist regime," he said.

Addressing the Hindu community directly, Tarique Rahman urged them to celebrate the festival "with enthusiasm, joy and in peace and security," and to "spread goodwill and harmony."

He reiterated BNP's position that "religion belongs to the individual, but the state belongs to everyone," and stressed that every person, regardless of religion, has the right to security.

Emphasizing the state's responsibility, he said the constitution guarantees security for all citizens--believers and non-believers alike--and that ensuring that security is a duty of the state.

Quoting a Hadith, he added that the Prophet (PBUH) warned followers against oppressing non-Muslims who are granted state protection, saying such oppression will be judged harshly in the hereafter.