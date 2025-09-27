Saturday, September 27, 2025

Tarique urges BNP to act in line with people’s will

Direct engagement with people is essential, he says

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman speaking virtually as the chief guest at the Comilla South BNP conference on Saturday. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 09:43 PM

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said the party must act according to the will of the people to ensure Bangladesh remains the top priority.

Speaking virtually as the chief guest at the Comilla South BNP conference at Comilla Town Hall field, he warned: “If we remain divided, if the democratic forces fail to unite—following the so-called 2008 election and the events of 1/11, when dictatorship had taken root—a hidden form of dictatorship could rise in the future. 

We must act in line with the will of the people. Bangladesh comes first. This is our beginning and our end; Bangladesh comes first.”

The Comilla South District BNP held its first conference in 16 years. Tarique added: “Many statements have been made, but now it is time to act. Let today’s conference slogan be unity, people, and reconstruction. 

“Our leaders and activists are leading movements involving thousands of people. Some have been jailed, some have disappeared. Dictatorship has fallen. Everyone must move forward together. Now is the time to work collectively and build a better Bangladesh. We must go to every household and show the people how to stand by them. Meetings alone will not suffice; direct engagement with the people is essential.”

Topics:

Tarique RahmanBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
