Jamaat ameer greets Hindu community on Durga Puja

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Sharadiya Durgotsab (Durga Puja), the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, beginning from Sunday.

Dr Shafiqur expressed the greetings on behalf of himself and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement released by the party's central publicity division on Friday.

In the statement, the Jamaat ameer urged the administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure adequate security so the Hindu community can celebrate their Sharadiya Durga Puja peacefully and without hindrance.

He also called upon the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and all peace-loving citizens of the country to provide overall cooperation for the smooth celebration of the religious festival.

Dr Shafiqur, however, said that Bangladesh is globally renowned and praised as a role model for communal harmony.

He emphasized that people from all communities, including Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian, have been observing their respective religions and other ceremonies in a festive and peaceful environment for generations.

He described this precedent of peaceful coexistence as rare in global history.

Dr Shafiqur noted that various international organizations and powerful nations have consistently lauded this unique environment of communal harmony in the Muslim-majority country.

They have designated Bangladesh as a “Moderate Muslim Country” and a “role model” for communal harmony, he added.

He recalled that a few years ago, former Australian high commissioner Greg Wilcock was impressed by the cooperation shown between faiths when Puja and Eid coincided, subsequently saying that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony.

He also quoted European Union delegation Head William Hanna, who remarked that a shining example of communal harmony like Bangladesh is rare globally.

Hanna had historically called Bangladesh an advanced model of communal harmony where people of all faiths and beliefs coexist peacefully, maintaining harmony and enjoying complete freedom to practice their respective religions.

Dr Shafiqur concluded by saying that the collective participation in and presence at Bangladesh's religious festivals turn them into a meeting ground for people from all walks of life, elevating the nation's standing globally.

He expressed hope that Sharadiya Durgotsab would further strengthen the bonds of tolerance and harmony in the national life.

He also wished for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the Hindu community and all ethnic groups in Bangladesh.

He stressed the importance of preserving this tradition of communal harmony, noting that mutual love, tolerance, and respect are fundamental parts of the nation's culture.