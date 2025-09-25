Sarjis: Awami League, Jatiya Party shouldn’t be allowed to contest polls

Awami League and Jatiya Party should not be allowed to contest elections, said National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer (north) Sarjis Alam on Thursday describing the two parties as “fascist forces” that must face trial.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after a coordination meeting with district and upazila committees at a restaurant in Moulvibazar town.

Sarjis Alam said his party had no objection to the timing of elections, but stressed that holding polls without addressing the legal foundation of the July Charter, implementing fundamental reforms, trying those involved in mass killings, and conducting a general council election would amount to deceiving the people.

He added that people in Bangladesh should not remain blindly loyal to party symbols and reiterated that the Awami League and Jatiya Party must not participate in any future elections until they face trial.

“In the February election, we did not oppose it from our side but conveyed the expectations of the people. Not all verdicts will be delivered within February,” he said. “The clear message from our position is that until verdicts against those involved in mass killings and who carried the banner of fascists are made public, the interim government cannot go against the aspirations of the people.”

Criticizing the Election Commission, Saris claimed that despite no legal obstacles, the commission has not granted the NCP the Shapla symbol due to pressure, reflecting its failure.

He also addressed the recent attack on NCP leaders in New York, saying that since the government had accompanied leaders of the mass uprising, it should have taken preventive measures. “The inability to ensure the security of political leaders during this trip exposed the weakness of the interim government,” he added.

Sarjis Alam said the Gono Odhikar Parishad and the NCP were working together in the uprising and street movement, noting that people wanted these two parties to remain united. “Discussions on unity have already begun,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he met Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Md Israil Hossain to discuss various issues, including the district’s healthcare system.