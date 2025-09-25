Salahuddin: PR election system may fuel instability, autocracy

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Thursday warned that introducing the Proportional Representation (PR) system of elections would destabilize politics and pave the way for party-based autocracy.

“PR stands for permanent restlessness. We want to follow constitutional continuity. No illegal or unconstitutional demands of any political party can be allowed to put the nation in crisis,” he told at a seminar organized by the Bangladesh Nationalist British Students’ Alliance at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium.

He said the PR system, if introduced, would lead to frequent instability, serving the interests of those who want the country to remain uncertain.

“We gave our lives to end autocracy—will it now be re-established through PR? Under this system, if votes are cast for a party, the people will not know who will become MPs. That decision will be made by party high-ups—the president, secretary, standing committee or Majlis-e-Shura. This way, party autocracy will be established,” he said.

He warned that voters would lose their importance if party leaders alone decided who becomes MPs. “Since 1970, we have fought for direct elections—one person, one vote—which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Introducing PR undermines that system. Party autocracy will dominate, and individual autocracy will also be reinforced,” he said.

Salahuddin also criticized PR-related surveys, calling them misleading. “One survey shows 56% of people do not understand PR, yet another claims 70% want PR. How can 70% want it if 56% do not even understand it?” he asked.

He further warned that PR would weaken direct democratic participation and accountability of MPs, as voters would not know in advance which candidates were going to be elected.

Any reform, he said, must be in line with Bangladesh’s democratic structure, social conditions, and electoral history, while ensuring transparency, accountability, and people’s participation.