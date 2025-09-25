Rizvi accuses Jamaat of aligning with ‘fallen fascist forces’

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday accused Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami of "working with fallen fascist forces" and criticized its opportunistic political role over the years.

“Some parties are thinking of working with fascists or befriending them. Have they learnt nothing from history? In our country, I believe an Islamist political party has continuously worked to satisfy the Awami League,” he said.

Rizvi made the remarks while speaking at a press briefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He reminded that it was BNP founder Ziaur Rahman who allowed the previously banned Jamaat to participate in Bangladesh politics.

“But there have never been any of their meetings or programs where they did not criticize Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of independence, in strong language instead of supporting him. We have seen them stand with the Awami League and act in line with its decisions in every instance,” the BNP leader said.

Citing examples, he said Jamaat joined the 1986 polls alongside the Awami League and also took part in violent street movements with them during the agitation for a caretaker government.

“They were also involved in killings at that time in different places. At Rajshahi University, they (Chhatra Shibir) killed Chhatra Dal leader Tito during the 1995–96 movement,” Rizvi said.

He also claimed that Jamaat forced BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to participate in the 2008 election against her will, threatening to leave the alliance and join the polls independently.

“Now again they have shown their true face, seeking to rehabilitate the Awami League and improve ties with India. We must also remember that this party has pampered a bloodthirsty monster like Sheikh Hasina, who killed her own people,” the BNP leader said.

The BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina established fascism in her style by destroying democracy and repressing and killing people to cling to power permanently. “There is no scope for a return or revival of that fascism in Bangladesh.”

He said the people of Bangladesh are democratic, moderate and religious-minded, but they want to speak without fear. “Even if they eat less, they want their voices to be heard. If anyone thinks of forcing a new stream of fascism on the people of this country, the people will not allow it.”

Referring to reported audio documents submitted to the International Crimes Tribunal, Rizvi said it is now clear that Sheikh Hasina directly gave orders for shootings and arson while protesters were falsely blamed.

“The leaked phone conversations are shocking. Anyone who hears them will be shaken. We who fought for democracy and endured jail, remand and torture saw the brutality of Sheikh Hasina. Now we are seeing even deeper horrors — how she pushed movements towards disastrous consequences. Helicopter firing, arson attacks on government buildings, even the fire at the metro rail station — all these, we now see from those calls, happened under her direct orders,” he alleged.

The BNP leader warned that if fascist forces rise again, pro-democracy activists will face severe consequences.

Rizvi also raised questions about the activities of some advisers of the interim government. “Today’s media reports say adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan allocated the highest amount — nearly Tk2,500 crore — for his own area. This is discriminatory and politically motivated. People fear he is using his position to prepare for becoming an MP in the future.”

He also criticized reports that some top civil servants are showing loyalty to a particular political party and using their positions for political ambitions. “It is sad, against transparency, and immoral if senior officials or advisers use their posts for political gain,” he added.