Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Amir Khasru: Harassing BNP, NCP leaders turn Awami League's future more uncertain

He said supporters of those who fled after defeat are engaged in destructive acts as they reject democracy

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 06:13 PM

BNP standing committee member and former minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday condemned the incident of harassment by Awami League activists towards BNP and NCP leaders in New York airport saying such acts of harassment will make the fallen fascist party's future more uncertain.

He made the comments at a press briefing after attending MBBS certificate distribution ceremony of the 14th batch of intern doctors at Ma-O-Shisu Hospital and Medical College at Agrabad in Chittagong as chief guest this afternoon.

Replying to a question, Amir Khasru said the supporters of those who fled the country after a political defeat have been engaged in destructive activities as they do not believe in democracy. 

"Such destructive and vindictive acts are making their future more uncertain" he said. 

Regarding security issue, the BNP leader mentioned that providing security is the responsibility of the respective country, not lies on the embassy. 

Topics:

Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Voters losing faith in BNP, Awami League; survey shows Jamaat on top

BNP begins interviewing potential candidates to finalize party nominations

Rizvi: Smear campaigns being carried out to eliminate BNP

NCP criticizes major parties for ‘compromising politics’, warns of street protests

BNP's Selima: 71’s defeated forces using PR to disrupt election

Nahid cautions BNP against rehabilitating Awami League

Latest News

Khamenei says Iran won’t yield to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment

Macron: Trump can only win Nobel if Gaza conflict stopped

Three ministries to monitor law and order during Durga Puja

RMG workers block highway as Nassa Group shuts down 16 factories in Ashulia

Home adviser: All security forces to be deployed for February polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x