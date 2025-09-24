Amir Khasru: Harassing BNP, NCP leaders turn Awami League's future more uncertain

BNP standing committee member and former minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday condemned the incident of harassment by Awami League activists towards BNP and NCP leaders in New York airport saying such acts of harassment will make the fallen fascist party's future more uncertain.

He made the comments at a press briefing after attending MBBS certificate distribution ceremony of the 14th batch of intern doctors at Ma-O-Shisu Hospital and Medical College at Agrabad in Chittagong as chief guest this afternoon.

Replying to a question, Amir Khasru said the supporters of those who fled the country after a political defeat have been engaged in destructive activities as they do not believe in democracy.

"Such destructive and vindictive acts are making their future more uncertain" he said.

Regarding security issue, the BNP leader mentioned that providing security is the responsibility of the respective country, not lies on the embassy.