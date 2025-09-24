Wednesday, September 24, 2025

BNP: Mirza Fakhrul gave no interview to any foreign media recently

This fabricated interview was published purposely to malign the image of the BNP and its secretary general, says a BNP statement

File image of Mirza Fakhrul. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 05:42 PM

BNP on Wednesday said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir did not give any interview to foreign media recently.

In a statement, the BNP said a baseless report was published in the Kolkata-based Bengali daily “Ei Somoy” that Mirza Fakhrul gave an interview with the newspaper.

His interview, headlined "Fakhrul wants Awami League and Jatiya Party in election," was published in the paper yesterday (Tuesday), which is blatantly false and fabricated, said the statement.

This fabricated interview was published purposely to malign the image of the BNP and its secretary general, it added.

The statement, signed by BNP Assistant Office Secretary Advocate Taiful Islam Tipu, further said: "The purpose of this fabricated report is to create doubts and suspicions in the minds of the people of Bangladesh." 

There is no reason for the people of the country and the party activists to be misled by the false statements published in that foreign Bengali media outlet, it said.

Topics:

BNPMirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
