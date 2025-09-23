NCP criticizes major parties for ‘compromising politics’, warns of street protests

National Citizen Party (NCP) labels activities of major political parties, such as a recent statement by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the silent role of Jamaat-e-Islami, as "compromising politics". The party calls on these parties to stand with NCP, warning of taking to the streets again otherwise.

The party's top leaders made these statements around 6:15pm on Tuesday at their temporary party office situated at Banglamotor.

They made these comments after conducting a protest rally against eggs being thrown at NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossain and cyberbullying against NCP Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Zara, starting from the National Museum in Shahbag.

"Before the people of Bangladesh, BNP's secretary general has given a statement today. The silent role that Jamaat is playing, the silent role that other parties are playing - this compromising politics will be written in golden letters in Bangladesh's history," said Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the party.

Before this, mainstream media reported that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wants Awami League and Jatiya Party to participate in the upcoming national parliamentary elections, based on his interview with Kolkata-based Bengali daily "Ei Samay" published on Monday.

However, BNP claimed on Tuesday through a press release that the interview was misrepresented by the Indian newspaper.

The party also argued that the mass uprising in July was not against Awami League or Sheikh Hasina specifically, but against the whole notion of "Indian hegemony" in Bangladesh, and harshly criticized the "cyber-bullying" against female politicians, emphasizing their role in the mass uprising.

"The 2024 uprising was not only against Sheikh Hasina, not only against the fascist Awami League, but also against the hegemony that India had established in Bangladesh," said Sarjis Alam, chief organizer (North) of the party.

He also urged BNP and other political parties to learn a lesson from Awami League's current situation.

NCP recalls past support for BNP, Jamaat during crisis

Patwary reminded both BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami of NCP's solidarity during their respective difficult periods, expressing disappointment at their current silence.

He specifically recalled how NCP defended Jamaat when they were labeled as "razakars" and subjected to street violence, standing up for them "at the risk of our lives" on human rights grounds.

"When Jamaat-e-Islami was called razakars and given Pakistani tags, when they were beaten in the streets and alleys of Bangladesh, we stood up for them at the risk of our lives. We stood up on the question of human rights for the people of Bangladesh," Patwary said.

Similarly, he emphasized that NCP had consistently supported BNP during their years as an opposition party.

However, he criticized both parties for failing to reciprocate this solidarity when NCP leaders are now under attack.

"But today we see with sorrow that when the leaders of the great uprising are being attacked, when the League is roaming the streets and alleys of Bangladesh, they are sitting with their mouths sealed," he added.

NCP warns of ‘conspiracy’ by EC, foreign embassies

Patwary accused the Election Commission of working as an "agent of certain parties and various embassies," claiming their political rights were being violated.

He demanded that other political parties support the NCP in this struggle, threatening renewed street protests if they refused to cooperate.

"We smell conspiracy everywhere. We tell the political parties that we stood up for your rights, but when the Election Commission is working as an agent of certain parties and various embassies, violating our political rights, you should stand with us," Patwary declared.

The NCP leader specifically criticized BNP's apparent willingness to include Awami League in future elections, questioning whether the party had adopted an "India-oriented" political stance.

He invoked the legacy of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, suggesting they would reject such compromising politics.

UN mission handling

NCP expressed strong displeasure with the interim government's handling of their representatives during a UN mission, claiming Dr Yunus had "abandoned" their uprising leaders.

Patwary demanded the Foreign Ministry take responsibility and apologize to the Bangladeshi people for what he termed a "shameful" incident.

"The head of this government, Dr Yunus, has taken our Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara to the UN mission. But there, they have abandoned our uprising leaders in front of the League," he stated.

The party also called for the immediate removal of Awami League affiliates from various state institutions, including the civil service and army, warning that failure to do so could affect the Yunus government's stability.

NCP defends female leaders, condemns cyber attacks

Sarjis Alam emphasized the crucial role of women in the 2024 uprising, saying that "our biggest strength was our sisters" who stood in the front lines against Awami League forces.

He condemned ongoing cyber attacks against female NCP leaders as attempts by exiled Awami League supporters to silence their voices.

"When our sisters gave blood and life to bring down a dictator like Hasina, those fallen accomplices and sycophants of Awami League, now outside the country, have started attacking our sisters," Sarjis said.

He warned that continued attacks on women leaders would not be tolerated, emphasizing their vital role in sustaining the movement's momentum.