Nahid cautions BNP against rehabilitating Awami League

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has warned that rehabilitating the Awami League would prove disastrous for the BNP.

"Their (BNP's) politics will cease to exist. Therefore, BNP must not make this mistake,” he said, adding: “If they fail to understand the pulse of the youth, the people will reject them.”

He made these comments at an emergency press conference on Tuesday afternoon at the NCP’s temporary office in Banglamotor, reports Bangla Tribune.

The event was convened to protest attacks on politicians by Awami League-backed assailants, what he termed gross negligence by the interim government in ensuring security, and to demand that the Awami League as a political party be brought to justice.

Nahid said: "The attack on Akhtar in the United States occurred because protocol officials misguided him. Due to their misinformation, NCP leaders exited through a different gate instead of the designated one. For this, the consular general must resign.”

Responding to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul’s comments on NCP politics and NCP’s Member Secretary in New York, Akhtar Hossain, Nahid said: “The July movement included the contribution of BNP and other anti-fascist forces, but it was NCP that led the struggle. We do not wish to deny anyone’s role. However, if the Awami League and its allies are rehabilitated, it will pose a grave threat to the nation. We must all unite on this question.”

He alleged that the attack in the United States was part of a series of assaults, beginning with NCP’s programs in Gopalganj and the attack on Adviser Mahfuj Alam in London.

"The government took no action on earlier incidents, which is why such attacks keep recurring,” he said.

Nahid further said: “Before each attack, prior information was provided by the administration. The government must be held accountable, as these are not isolated incidents. The Awami League has also been carrying out cyberattacks, yet the government has taken no measures."

He further said: "Many of those involved in the July massacre are being released from tribunals. Both at home and abroad, Awami League has perpetrated attacks.”

He demanded that the names of the five accused in the attack on Adviser Mahfuj Alam in London be made public.

Calling for the removal of officials appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Awami League regime, Nahid said they would hold talks with the foreign affairs adviser regarding the attacks.

On the question of whether the Election Commission would allocate the "Shapla" symbol to NCP, he said: “There is no legal barrier. However, if the Commission reaches a final decision otherwise, we will determine our next course of action.”

Regarding a possible merger with Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nahid said: "Discussions are still ongoing. The media will be informed once a final decision is reached.”