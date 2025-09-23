Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Ducsu condemns and protests attack on Akhtar Hossain

Ducsu said such 'barbaric' incidents are damaging Bangladesh's image internationally and creating unrest among the Bangladeshi diaspora

Akhter Hossain, leader of NCP. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 05:30 PM

The Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) has strongly condemned and protested the attack on the companions of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus during his visit to New York, United States.

Ducsu General Secretary published a press release around 1:30pm on Tuesday.

According to Ducsu, the organized attack on Akhtar Hossain, former Social Welfare Secretary of Ducsu and Member Secretary of the National Citizens' Party, is not only a "naked assault" on "democratic values and human rights" but also serves as a "warning" to anti-fascist forces.

"We are witnessing such disgraceful attacks because we have failed to play an adequate role in creating social resistance, including the delayed judicial process against Awami fascism," the press release said.

Ducsu said such 'barbaric' incidents are damaging Bangladesh's image internationally and creating unrest among the Bangladeshi diaspora.

"We demand that the terrorists involved in this incident be brought under the law immediately and given severe punishment. At the same time, we call upon the Government of Bangladesh and the US administration to take effective measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future," the release added.

DucsuNational Citizen Party
