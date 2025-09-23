Rizvi: BNP yet to approve candidates for national election

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday said the party has not yet approved any candidate for the upcoming national election, as the final selection will be made by its Parliamentary Board.

“No candidate in any constituency has been given any green signal. The party will nominate those whose performance in party activities is strong. BNP follows a clear constitutional process for nominations, not any informal signal,” he said.

Speaking at an urgent press conference at BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan, Rizvi also said some recent media reports suggesting certain people have been chosen as candidates are misleading and baseless.

He said the responsibility for selecting candidates lies solely with the party’s Parliamentary Board, chaired by BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

The BNP leader said this board, to be formed with members of the party’s standing committee, will take the final decision about candidates after the election schedule is announced.

He urged party leaders and activists across the country not to be misled by speculative news reports. “We call on everyone to remain united and wait for the official announcement from the party high command.”

Rizvi said Tarique Rahman has been giving clear instructions to strengthen unity within the party and to work together in every constituency, instead of giving anyone a green signal.

“He is speaking to leaders virtually and giving clear directions to work in unity and support whoever the party nominates. Those seeking nomination must also follow this guideline,” the BNP leader said.

He said no nominations have been given yet, despite reports in various newspapers suggesting that lists have been announced and certain people may be possible candidates.

Rizvi said Tarique Rahman is repeatedly stressing the importance of maintaining a strong bond with the people and avoiding activities that cause dissatisfaction or upset.

He said Tarique also advised party leaders and activists to go door to door, distribute leaflets on the party’s 31-point proposal, and explain to the public how this will bring about real change.

Rizvi said Tarique has asked nomination seekers to become more people-oriented. “He often says something we deeply believe that the people are the source of all political power for BNP. As long as the people are with us, no propaganda can separate them from the party, Insha’Allah.”

He said their acting chairman has called upon all BNP leaders, activists, and well-wishers across the country to stay connected with the people and continue to earn their trust and love.

Rizvi alleged that as the interim government moves forward to restore people’s voting rights, a vested group has begun spreading misinformation and planting the seeds of a deep conspiracy.

“They have crafted different stories and are carrying out a series of harmful activities to confuse the public. Those who falsely accuse BNP and try to label the party are the same ones using certain media outlets to spread or publish false news in BNP’s name,” he said.

The BNP leader also said the people of the country are witnessing an evil effort by a certain quarter to secretly rehabilitate the banned, fascist Awami League, which carried out mass killings during the uprising, just to gain political power and fulfil their ambitions.

He expressed concern that some newspapers, media outlets, and social media platforms have recently published so-called nomination lists of BNP candidates, which he said aim to create confusion, dissatisfaction, and disorder among party leaders and activists.

Rizvi alleged that certain media are deliberately spreading false propaganda with the harmful aim of creating division and conflict within BNP.

He said BNP is fully preparing for the national election, and the party will nominate popular and qualified candidates through a careful and systematic process at the right time.