Legal issues cast shadow over February election, says NCP

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Monday expressed doubts about whether the February election will take place, citing unresolved legal issues surrounding their July Charter and the need to balance rapid democratic transition with institutional reforms.

“The government is strongly insisting that everyone hold the election in February. But regarding our July Charter, no solution has emerged from its legal perspective,” said Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the party, after a meeting with the Election Commission officials on Monday evening.

Patwary highlighted two key challenges: completing the reform process and ensuring a genuine democratic transition. He dismissed claims that NCP or Jamaat opposed elections, calling them propaganda. “Contrary to such claims, NCP wants a quick election. Many of us have never been able to vote, and the faster we can vote, the sooner we can show the people of Bangladesh the path to freedom,” he added.

He warned against attempts to push the party into what he called “Sheikh Hasina’s constitution,” cautioning that such moves could trigger another mass uprising. “Nepal tried three times to change its constitution. When the people staged mass uprisings and their demands weren’t met, they returned to the streets,” he said.

Confidence and conditions

Patwary expressed confidence in NCP’s electoral prospects, claiming the party could win 150 seats, while the BNP would secure no more than 50-100. However, he cautioned that elections are more than just casting votes. “If democratic transition means just casting some votes, that’s a misconception. Without institutional reforms and a legal basis through the July Charter, someone else will just sit in Sheikh Hasina’s place,” he said.

He proposed a 10–15-day timeline to resolve the deadlock, suggesting all parties sit together, discuss, and sign an order to move forward with elections, potentially adopting criteria from constituent assembly polls.

Appeal for cooperation and diaspora issues

Patwary called on political parties to end what he described as “hypocrisy” and urged swift legal execution to enable elections. He also outlined a post-election constitutional process, with a committee to draft a new constitution while the current legislature continues to run the country.

He appealed for a peaceful democratic transition, urging all parties, journalists, and citizens to respect the democratic process and the aspirations of the youth. “We don’t want any more bloodshed in Bangladesh. By evaluating what young people want, we can free ourselves from foreign powers trying to destabilize the country,” he said.

Patwary also mentioned discussions on diaspora issues, saying today’s talks could bring significant benefits for expatriates, particularly regarding passport-related matters.