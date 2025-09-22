Why political leaders are in Yunus’ entourage on US trip

Chief Adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus will leave for the United States at 1 am on Monday night on a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly beginning on Tuesday.

On this trip, he has taken six senior leaders from three political parties with him.

The inclusion of political representatives on this official trip has sparked questions and debate.

According to insiders, the government wants to send a message to the international community that the country’s political forces are united in nation-building after the mass uprising, which is why the leaders are accompanying him.

The government has stated that since the responsibility of running the country will ultimately rest with politicians, representatives of political parties are being included in important discussions.

However, questions have also been raised as to whether choosing representatives from only three parties sends the wrong signal to others ahead of the elections.

Sources say that disagreements remain among political parties regarding the implementation of the July Charter.

During the US trip, there may be moves to reach a consensus on how to bridge these gaps and move forward with implementation.

The Vice-Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Dr Ali Riaz will also be in the US during this time on vacation.

Sources have hinted that from this trip a clear message may come about the July declaration and the election time.

However, BNP and Jamaat leaders have denied any link between this trip and political negotiations.

Some BNP and alliance leaders believe that Dr Yunus may face significant protests in the US, and that this too may be a reason for including the leaders.

There are speculations that the chief adviser may face protests from expatriate Awami League activists during the trip.

To deal with such situations, six leaders from the BNP, Jamaat, and the NCP are accompanying him.

In recent weeks, several senior advisers of the government have faced protests while visiting abroad.

On September 12 in London, protesters threw eggs at a Bangladesh High Commission vehicle during the visit of Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam and tried to block the road.

The government later claimed he was not in the car at the time.

Earlier, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul was harassed at Geneva Airport in Switzerland. Because of such incidents, the US authorities are taking maximum security measures for Dr Yunus’s visit.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy on September 17: “There is no way to prevent protests. Demonstrations are a democratic right in Western countries. But we will ensure security.”

He also clarified: “The London incident was not entirely accurate. Although the car was attacked, Mahfuz Alam was in another vehicle. Protests may occur in New York too, but I am not worried.”

More than a year has passed since the “July Revolution” of August 5 last year, yet elections have not been held.

Though there have been hints of elections in February, no specific date has been announced.

Meanwhile, the interim government is making major decisions, the legitimacy of which many are questioning. A section of the diaspora (mostly Awami League supporters) are angry about this.

According to the government, the political leaders will also join several sideline meetings alongside the chief adviser during the trip.

They are also scheduled to participate in a program with the Bangladeshi community in the US.

Political analysts believe their inclusion is meant to show the international community that after the mass uprising, political parties are working with the government and united in advancing democracy.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain also explained at a press conference: “Since we are heading towards a transition phase and the responsibility of governing will be handed over to politicians, their representatives have been included in the delegation.”

Delegation members

Dr Yunus will be accompanied in New York by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, International Affairs Secretary Humayun Kabir, Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Taher, and National Citizen Party Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, NCP senior joint conveyer Tasnim Jara and former Jamaat Ameer Matiur Rahman Nizami’s son Dr Nakibur Rahman Tarek.

They will attend various meetings and join discussions at the UNGA.

The general debate, starting on September 23, will focus on peace, security, development, and human rights. On September 26, Dr Yunus will deliver a speech at the UN, where he is expected to highlight the reforms undertaken since the July Revolution, progress toward democracy, and an outline of the upcoming elections, according to the foreign affairs adviser.

Although the government maintains that there are no major security threats in New York, expatriate protests have become a regular challenge. Delayed elections, unilateral decisions, and political uncertainty are fueling frustration among expatriates.

Political analysts warn that if the election date is not announced in the coming months and controversial decisions continue, such protests abroad could intensify.