Chhatra Dal alleges 11 irregularities in Ducsu polls

Chhatra Dal has brought forward allegations of 11 irregularities in the recently held Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election that was held on September 9.

The Chhatra Dal panel did not win any seat in the central body, and had boycotted the election citing vote rigging.

On Monday morning, Chhatra Dal-backed vice president candidate Abidul Islam Khan presented the allegations at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen in Dhaka University.

Abidul Islam Khan said that although students spontaneously participated in the Ducsu election held on September 9, the failure of the administration and the interference of certain groups meant the election was not free and fair. He said the voting rights of thousands of students were put into question.

He added that despite repeatedly informing the authorities in line with the law and regulations, the administration did not take effective action. Instead, there were deliberate delays.

According to him, this election is set to be recorded in history as a questionable one. At the same time, he said that Dhaka University administration should return to the democratic principles of transparency and accountability, conduct a proper investigation, and reveal the truth.

At that time, he mentioned 11 irregularities in the Ducsu polls. They are as follows: