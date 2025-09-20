Salahuddin: Decision of student representatives to join govt was not right

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the decision of student representatives to join the government was “not right.”

“They had the opportunity to play a role as a pressure group on any issue of the state. But it is not for us to call on them to step down from the government — that urgency must come from within themselves,” he said on Saturday while speaking at the Third Dialogue on Youth’s State Thought at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in the capital’s Kakrail.

“In a democratic system, there is no scope to be in both government and opposition at the same time. From the moment the students of the July movement entered the government, I realized they would no longer be able to contribute to rebuilding the state,” he added.

Referring to a newspaper report, Salahuddin said: “I saw one leader remark, who will be the ruling party and who will be the opposition party. If you are so confident, then why don’t you join the election? You are only trying to obstruct it with various excuses.”

The BNP leader further observed that no one can decide which party will be in power or in opposition — only the people can.

He also cautioned that pursuing dialogue and movements simultaneously would be contradictory. “We are negotiating on the legal basis of the July Charter. We want a solution through dialogue. There is no objection if any party makes demands, but they should not impose it on the nation,” he said.

Salahuddin urged all political parties to maintain unity without creating fresh crises.