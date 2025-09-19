No revolution without a revolutionary organization, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that a revolution is impossible without a revolutionary organization, pointing to the lack of strong organization as the main reason for today’s frustration.

Speaking at a memorial for the late politician and writer Badruddin Umar, Mirza Fakhrul said he has long admired Umar and often read his writings. “I learned about him from my father through his father. Until his death, Badruddin Umar pursued the ideals, struggles, and fights he believed in,” he added.

Mirza Fakhrul remarked that today’s political actors fall far short of Badruddin Umar’s standard. “He never compromised. How much the new generation has learned from him, I do not know,” he said.

He recalled Umar’s repeated emphasis on organization. “A revolution only succeeds when there is organization,” he said.

The remarks were made on Friday (September 19) at 5 p.m. at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy, during a memorial program that began around 3:30 p.m. Writers, activists, and leaders from various political parties paid tribute to Badruddin Umar.