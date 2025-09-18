Tarique: BNP must rebuild public trust, woo young voters

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said ahead of the upcoming national election, one of his party’s key responsibilities is to restore public trust, especially among the younger generation.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, he said: “With the upcoming national election scheduled for February, one of our key responsibilities is to ensure the trust of every voter in the country.”

To that end, as a democratic political party, the BNP leader said the party is reaching out to people from all walks of life, especially to reflect the hopes and aspirations of today’s and tomorrow’s youth.

“From the grassroots to the centre, the party is working to further strengthen its organizational structure. Through a united effort, we aim to ensure transparency and accountability in our politics,” he said.

The BNP leader also mentioned that, based on various complaints, organizational action has already been taken against over 7,000 party members.

The BNP leader said disciplinary measures, including expulsion and removal from positions, were enforced for charges such as corruption, extortion and misconduct.

“Amid widespread propaganda and misinformation taking such decisions was not easy but given the reality, they were absolutely necessary. Discipline is not a weakness; rather, it is our strength. By holding our own members accountable, we have once again proven that BNP is sincere about integrity. We demand certain standards from those in power, and we hold ourselves to those very same standards,” he observed.

Tarique said this was how they aimed to rebuild the trust of the people, especially the youth, who, he said, do not view politics merely as a game of power, but rather as a noble platform shaped by inclusive participation.

He said that BNP has always modernized itself to meet the demands and challenges of the time and has prioritized direct connection and communication with the people.

The BNP leader also noted that their policies are being shaped around a 31-point program focused on commitments to education, healthcare, youth employment, climate change and digital innovation.

He said BNP is prioritizing inclusivity by ensuring greater participation of women, young leaders, and professionals so that the nation can move forward and politics remains in the service of the people.

Tarique said they want BNP to be known as a symbol of service, justice, and competence — not of division or privilege.

He said that Bangladesh is facing a unique set of challenges and therefore, their actions need to be driven by fresh thinking.

The BNP acting chairman, however, made it clear that they do not reject history — rather, they intend to move forward based on its foundation.

Tarique recalled how the late President Ziaur Rahman reintroduced multi-party democracy and empowered the people, while former prime minister Khaleda Zia led an uncompromising struggle against authoritarianism to protect democratic rights.

“We are now moving forward into a new era with their aspirations in mind, an era where honesty, youth leadership and the ability to compete globally will be the key foundations of nation-building,” he said.

Referring to the party’s legacy, he said that BNP is moving forward with discipline, vision and a commitment to building a modern Bangladesh.

“We know that the youth want real opportunities — not empty promises. The people want stability — not chaos. And the world wants to see Bangladesh as a credible and respected democratic state. We are firmly committed to fulfilling these expectations,” the BNP leader said.

Tarique urged BNP leaders and activists to remain united, disciplined and committed to public service.

“Just as I trust each of you, you should trust me. Only then will the path of democracy shine brighter. Together, we will prove that it is indeed possible to build a Bangladesh with accountable governance, stable institutions and a future that reflects the people’s aspirations, Insha’Allah,” he said.