BNP warns of potential political instability amid election

BNP has raised concerns over potential political instability in Bangladesh as the national elections approach.

Several parties—including Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party—have launched programs demanding five key measures, including the implementation of the proportional representation (PR) system and the July Charter. According to their schedule, they plan a rally in Dhaka on Thursday, protests in divisional cities on Friday and marches across districts and sub-districts on September 26.

The BNP, which opposes the PR system, has characterized these movements as attempts to create pre-election unrest that could destabilize the political environment.

Political analysts warn that differences between Jamaat and BNP may escalate street protests into conflicts, raising concerns about renewed instability in the months ahead.

Sources within BNP indicate that the party is taking a proactive approach to election preparations.

Following guidance from Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, BNP aims to ensure that the upcoming elections are celebratory and historic in the country’s political history.

The party has resolved to avoid programs that could disrupt business, public life, or the economy, while instructing leaders and activists to stay close to the people and provide cooperation to the government where appropriate.

BNP has welcomed the July National Register, proposed under the National Consensus Commission and prepared a comprehensive 40-page proposal on the matter.

The party is also considering leaving constitutional amendments to parliamentary procedures.

Despite BNP’s constructive approach, other parties have pressed ahead with movements demanding the implementation of the July Charter and related measures.

Jamaat, NCP, and smaller parties argue that failing to implement the Charter before the elections could spark political instability, election disputes, and future tensions.

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told Dhaka Tribune: “The July Charter’s implementation is the government’s commitment. If the government fulfills it, there would have been no need for our movements. If circumstances force us to act, the responsibility lies with the government.”

In response, BNP has decided to counter these movements with its own programs, engaging directly with the public to create a positive electoral atmosphere.

Party sources confirm that planned activities include candidate selection, promotion of the party’s 31-point agenda, highlighting achievements, announcing election promises, and voter outreach.

The party is also finalizing its election manifesto.

During a standing committee meeting at the party chairman’s Gulshan office on Monday night, members discussed these plans. A reliable source noted that BNP views the programs of other parties as their constitutional right and as pre-election pressure tactics on the interim government, while BNP intends to respond through political engagement without resorting to violence.

Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said: “Those announcing programs have the right to do so. If they pursue political strategies, BNP will respond on the political stage.”

Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi added: “One Islamic party has called for aggressive agitation for the PR system. This is a well-planned master plan that benefits no one. Aligning with defeated forces politically will bring no good and may even create a dire situation.”

Observers note that the unity that emerged around the July uprising has dissipated, leading to renewed intensity in street movements.

Yet BNP is not placing special emphasis on these programs or warnings. Analysts and political figures suggest that, under the current circumstances, parties should compromise on minor issues and prioritize national interest to maintain long-term stability.