Charmonai Pir calls for national election under PR system

Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, has said that the next national election must be held under the proportional representation (PR) system to ensure that autocracy can never again re-emerge in the country.

He stressed that such an election is essential to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs and the wounded.

He made the comments on Wednesday while addressing a public rally at Muktomoncho in Uttara Azampur, organized by the Islami Andolan Bangladesh Dhaka-18 Election Steering Committee.

Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim further said that the legal foundation of the July Charter must be secured and the national election should be conducted on that basis.

He also emphasized the need for essential state reforms and exemplary visible punishment for those responsible for the July killings.

He added that the party symbol, the "Hand Fan", has been entrusted to Anwar Hossain in Dhaka-18, calling upon all supporters to unite and work collectively for his victory.