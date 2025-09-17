Fakhrul urges vigil to safeguard communal harmony during Durga Puja

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged the people of all faiths and political beliefs to remain alert against any attempt to disrupt communal harmony and the peaceful and smooth celebration of the upcoming Durga Puja.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, he also called upon the leaders and activists of BNP, its associate bodies and like-minded parties across the country to act as vigilant guards to help ensure security at all Puja mandaps.

“Throughout the ages, Bangladesh has upheld a proud tradition of communal harmony. We must protect that legacy with strong determination,” the BNP leader said.

In just a few days, he said, the Hindu community will celebrate their most important religious festival, Durga Puja and that preparations for the successful celebration are already being completed by members of the Hindu community.

Fakhrul, who is currently in Singapore for his wife’s treatment, also said that religious festivals of any community bring joy and a spirit of goodwill among people of all backgrounds.

Stating that Durga Puja has been celebrated for generations with dignity and respect in Bangladesh, he warned that some vested groups often try to weaken the foundation of trust and harmony among different communities in the country to serve their own narrow political interests.

Fakhrul said through far-reaching conspiracies, they try to create communal division and unrest in the country, and attempt to gain unethical political benefit by planting the poisonous seeds of mistrust and suspicion.

“On the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja, I urge all people, regardless of religion or ethnicity, to stay alert and united to thwart any ill-intentioned attempts to create chaos,” he said.

The BNP leader also called upon members of other religious communities in Bangladesh, as well as all BNP leaders and activists, to extend their support so that members of the Hindu community can celebrate the Puja with equal comfort, joy, and a sense of safety.

Fakhrul also extended his warm and heartfelt greetings to members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja.