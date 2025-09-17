Tarique: World must act now to stop Israeli genocide against Palestinians

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called on the international community to take immediate and decisive measures against what he termed Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The world must now take genuine steps enshrined in international law and human morality against Israeli genocide,” he said in a statement on his verified Facebook page early Wednesday.

The BNP leader urged global actors to use all economic, political and diplomatic avenues to ensure an immediate and lasting ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Citing the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Tarique pointed to its definition — “the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group” — and said Israel’s actions meet that criteria.

He added that a new UN commission report had been “detailed and direct” in concluding that Israel is responsible for this crime against Palestinians.

“No more excuses or hiding behind propaganda can continue. History teaches us many lessons about acting morally and bravely, even when it may not be the easiest path. We cannot stand by when the very existence of Palestinians is at risk,” Tarique said.

He also called upon Bangladeshis, both at home and abroad, to use their collective voice and ensure their leaders stand with Palestine “in the face of brutal destruction by Israel.”

“States have the tools to make a difference. They always do,” he said, stressing that global leadership is needed now more than ever.