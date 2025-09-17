Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tarique: World must act now to stop Israeli genocide against Palestinians

He also called upon Bangladeshis, both at home and abroad, to use their collective voice and ensure their leaders stand with Palestine

File image of Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 11:30 AM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called on the international community to take immediate and decisive measures against what he termed Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The world must now take genuine steps enshrined in international law and human morality against Israeli genocide,” he said in a statement on his verified Facebook page early Wednesday.

The BNP leader urged global actors to use all economic, political and diplomatic avenues to ensure an immediate and lasting ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Citing the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Tarique pointed to its definition — “the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group” — and said Israel’s actions meet that criteria.

He added that a new UN commission report had been “detailed and direct” in concluding that Israel is responsible for this crime against Palestinians.

“No more excuses or hiding behind propaganda can continue. History teaches us many lessons about acting morally and bravely, even when it may not be the easiest path. We cannot stand by when the very existence of Palestinians is at risk,” Tarique said.

He also called upon Bangladeshis, both at home and abroad, to use their collective voice and ensure their leaders stand with Palestine “in the face of brutal destruction by Israel.”

“States have the tools to make a difference. They always do,” he said, stressing that global leadership is needed now more than ever.

Topics:

Tarique RahmanGazaBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Israel-Hamas Conflict
Read More

Salahuddin: Banning parties through executive order ‘dangerous’

BNP leaders acquitted in October 28 rally clash case

Tarique calls for urgent steps to tackle post-LDC graduation challenges

Amir Khasru: BNP committed to inclusive Bangladesh

Fakhrul for inclusive efforts to build effective democratic state

Rizvi warns of rising ‘dangerous forces’ endangering democracy

Latest News

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

'Fifa' successor 'FC 26' polishes the beautiful game

India's gaming fans eye illegal sites after gambling ban

Pakistan cancel press conference amid India handshake row

Arsenal, Real win UCL openers, Juve snatch dramatic draw

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x