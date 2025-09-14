Salahuddin sees security risks if polls miss February deadline

Offering Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus the full liberty to resolve critical issues relating to constitutional reform, BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday warned that failure to hold the next national election within the announced February timeline could pose national and regional security threats.

“Please find a fully implementable process. You have already taken opinions from many experts. If you feel any of their suggestions are appropriate and decide to implement them, you are at liberty. We will have no objection,” he told the chief adviser.

Speaking at the National Consensus Commission meeting at the Foreign Service Academy, in the presence of the chief adviser, the BNP leader also urged Prof Yunus to seek opinions from the judiciary if he thinks it necessary.

“We do not think that 15 out of 19 constitutional reform proposals are legally feasible for implementation in the current context. But if you take the initiative, consult the judiciary, or decide on another course of action, and invite us to discuss it, we will always cooperate,” he said.

Salahuddin, a BNP Standing Committee member, however, said reforms, justice and elections should not be seen as mutually interdependent.

“Reform will continue as reform is a continuous process. Justice can never be bound by a time limit. No matter which government is in power, the trial will go on,” he said.

The BNP leader mentioned that their party leaders and activists have been the worst victims of injustice, enforced disappearances, killings, and repression during the rule of the Awami League.

“So, holding the trials is our commitment and the nation’s commitment, and this will continue. But elections cannot be made conditional on these issues,” he said.

Salahuddin warned that creating uncertainty over the election in February, as per the commitment of the chief adviser, will only serve fascist forces.

“If we take any actions that give fascist forces an opportunity or indulgence, many believe it would become a national security threat. I think it could even become a regional security threat. Two regional powers and a global power could get involved. We do not want to take Bangladesh into that situation,” he said.

Reaffirming BNP’s position, Salahuddin said the election must be held on schedule in February as directed by the chief adviser.

“There can be no conditions attached to it. We believe that through further efforts by the National Consensus Commission, and with the chief adviser’s personal initiative, a solution will be achieved,” he concluded.