Rizvi warns of rising ‘dangerous forces’ endangering democracy

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday voiced deep concern over the rise of what he described as dangerous forces in the country, saying they pose a serious threat to democracy, religious freedom and cultural diversity.

“What we are witnessing now is the rise of forces that are dangerous to democracy, dangerous to democratic values, and a threat to the religious faith of our people,” he said while speaking at a discussion and doa mahfil.

The Diploma Engineers Association of Bangladesh organized the program at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, praying for ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and marking the 18th anniversary of party acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s release from jail.

Rizvi said many of those involved in the July-August uprising are now trying to impose a new form of cultural dominance, while BNP upholds a political and cultural tradition rooted in the soil of this country.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami wants to preach Islam, even though Islam has long been established in the country.

Rizvi alleged that Jamaat is in fact trying to spread Maududi’s ideology in the name of Islam and by exploiting religious sentiments.

The BNP leader said Bangladesh’s cultural identity is one where people offer prayers five times a day but also watch TV dramas and listen to music. “This is our cultural reality. But when you try to make everything one-sided, fascism emerges, and the worst form of fascism is religious extremism and the spread of radical politics.”

He also raised questions the fairness of the recent student union elections of Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, suggesting there might be a secret plan to wipe out nationalist forces. “Is a ‘deep blueprint’ being drawn up by the state and university authorities to eliminate pro-BNP student organizations? This has now become a matter of public concern.”

Rizvi alleged that ballot papers for the Ducsu and Jucsu elections were printed at a privately-owned press rather than a government press. “The owner of that press is known to have close ties with a particular political party. Isn’t this an irregularity and a breach of fair practices?”

He noted that even teachers at Jahangirnagar University resigned from their duties after witnessing such irregularities.

Rizvi further criticized the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University for introducing a new code of conduct that reportedly bars former students from entering the campus. “University is not an isolated place. Former students remain emotionally connected to it for life.”