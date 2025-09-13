Animal rights, biodiversity tied to democracy, says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that if democracy is established in Bangladesh, the rights of animals, birds, wildlife, and the ecosystem will also be ensured.

He made the remarks on Saturday during a discussion session at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre, organized by the Bangladesh Animal Welfare Association as part of the day-long “Animal and Life Fair,” where pet lovers showcased their domestic birds and animals.

“Just as human rights are linked with democracy, the rights of animals, birds, and wildlife are linked with the ecosystem. If democracy and integrity are established in state politics, the ecosystem will indeed remain protected,” Tarique Rahman said, adding that after more than one and a half decades without full democratic rights, many have developed intolerance, which can be overcome by acquiring humanity and rejecting inhumanity.

Describing the event as exceptional, he said: “Stepping beyond the country’s political drama, today’s discussion on animal issues, organized by some animal lovers, is certainly meaningful and an excellent initiative. For the protection and rights of animals in the country, I sincerely commend your ongoing initiative to establish the Bangladesh Animal Welfare Association and play a more effective and organized role, and I wish you heartfelt success.”

Tarique Rahman also pledged that BNP would update existing laws on animal welfare, including the Animal Welfare Act 2019, Wildlife Conservation and Security Act, Biodiversity Conservation Act, Environmental Development Act, and Climate Change Trust Act, if given the opportunity to govern.

Highlighting the threat to biodiversity, he said: “From what I know, nearly 390 species have become extinct… Bangladesh’s pride, the Royal Bengal Tiger… in the 1980s, their number was probably over 400, nearly 500. According to the latest surveys, the number has decreased to around 100.” He added that elephant numbers have fallen to around 200, and many other species face extinction due to population growth, climate change, unplanned urbanization, river and wetland filling, deforestation, and wildlife trafficking, putting wildlife habitats at risk.

Emphasizing public awareness, he said: “Beyond laws and regulations, the awareness of each citizen—yours, mine, and all of us—is most crucial. We must all realize that the protection of biodiversity and wildlife security is closely linked to our own safety.”

“Animal rights are not only about human responsibility towards animals but also about conserving biodiversity, maintaining ecological balance, and ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for humanity. When humans are compassionate towards animals and ensure their safe habitats, it reflects the maturity of human society and high moral standards,” he said, adding that even if the state fails in some areas, every positive initiative must be pursued in daily practice and discussion.