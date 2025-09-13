Moyeen Khan: BNP’s only goal is to establish rule of law

BNP Standing Committee member and former minister Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Friday said the party’s only goal is to establish people’s rights, accountability, and the rule of law.

“BNP does not believe in the politics of terrorism, conflict, and plunder; it believes in the rule of law,” he said while addressing a street rally as the chief guest at Parulia Mor in Gazaria Union of Palash upazila in Narsingdi, marking BNP’s 47th founding anniversary, reports Bangla Tribune.

He also said: “For 15 years, Awami League looted the country in the name of development. Their looting turned the country into ruins. In the name of development, they took allocations, put up signboards. But in reality, they did not work; they only looted.”

Moyeen Khan said: “For a country’s progress, it is not enough to only develop cities; villages must also be developed.”

He added that if BNP comes to power in the future, it will work for the development of every village in the country.

Leaders and activists from various units of the BNP and its affiliated bodies attended the street rally.