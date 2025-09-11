Salahuddin warns of election challenges for lack of consensus

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed on Thursday said the country still faces a challenge in holding the upcoming national election as political parties are yet to reach a consensus on the democratic transition.

“At present, there is a challenge. What is that challenge? Although we are now free from fascism, we have perhaps not yet reached a consensus among ourselves on the democratic transition process. There is still time and I hope we will be able to do so through discussions,” he said.

He made the comment at a roundtable discussion titled Expectations and Challenges for a Free and Fair Election: The Role of Government, Political Parties and Civil Society, organized by citizens’ platform Nagorik Coalition at Cirdap Auditorium in the capital.

Leaders from different political parties and civil society representatives joined the event.

Salahuddin, a BNP Standing Committee member, said an independent Election Commission, an independent judiciary, a caretaker government system and a free press are the real safeguards for free, fair and impartial elections. “If these are ensured, there will be no challenge in holding fair elections in the future.”

He said people expect the next national election to be held in a free, fair and festive atmosphere. “Now, challenges are being discussed in terms of arranging the election and the role of civil society. Under the constitution, the Election Commission has the authority to conduct elections independently and all authorities, including the government, are obliged to extend full cooperation.”

The BNP leader said the Election Commission in the past could not exercise this authority because the executive branch had too much control.

“That situation does not exist now. Although the caretaker system has not yet been fully restored, the interim government is working in the spirit of that system. Once the caretaker system is formally established, future elections will be held within the stipulated timeframe under it,” he said.

He said the interim government has already announced the election schedule and the Election Commission has published its roadmap. “So far, election-related activities are progressing within that timeframe. In fact, the delimitation gazette has already been issued ahead of time. All election work and preparations will be completed as scheduled.”

The BNP leader also said there is no disagreement among political parties about holding the elections in early February next year.

Salahuddin said the biggest question before the nation is now whether reform, trial and elections are interdependent issues.

He explained that these three are not dependent on each other. “Some reforms can be implemented immediately through executive orders and ordinances. Those that cannot be implemented right away should at least be initiated. If this government cannot complete them, the next government will.”

On the proposal of constitutional amendments, Salahuddin said the national parliament is the only legitimate forum to approve such proposals. “There are discussions in the consensus commission on whether there is any other valid process. If the commission finds one, we will agree. But we do not want any example to be created that may later be challenged in court and put decisions into question.”

Speaking about the trial of those involved in mass killings during the mass uprising and democratic movement, Salahuddin said there can be no time limit for justice. “Judicial proceedings must run independently. Whichever government comes, it has to carry forward the process.”

Expressing BNP’s commitment to implementing the July Charter, he said no political party in Bangladesh will be able to do politics in the future without doing so.

The BNP leader also said the 31-point reform proposals, agreed upon by all parties after months of work, are a political and national commitment of their party.

Salahuddin said even if there are differing opinions on some points, all parties must work together to implement the reforms for the sake of democracy and a free, fair election.

He said the interim government has both achievements and failures, but warned that none of its achievements will matter if it fails to hold a fair election.

Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, NCP Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan, BNP Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid and Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka South City Secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, among others, also spoke at the program.