BNP’s Zahid Hossain alleges conspiracies against democracy

BNP senior leader Professor AZM Zahid Hossain on Thursday alleged that both local and foreign quarters are plotting to obstruct the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

“The plots against the restoration of democracy in our country are being carried out by both local and foreign conspirators,” he said while addressing a rally.

The BNP leader urged pro-democratic parties, which waged the simultaneous movement against the "fascist regime" of Sheikh Hasina, to unite and foil all such plots.

"We will strengthen our unity. Together, we will fight against all conspiracies against the country and its independence. We want to take an oath to confront these conspiracies with united efforts,” he said.

The 12-Party Alliance, a political ally of BNP, arranged the program titled "Stop the Rehabilitation of Awami Fascism and Resist the Conspiracy to Foil the Election" in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Zahid, a BNP Standing Committee member, said the 12-party alliance leaders stood by BNP in past movements to restore democracy and are still with them.

He said: “We hope you will continue to remain with us in the future as we move towards building a better Bangladesh under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.”

Explaining what the future Bangladesh would look like, he said it would involve questions such as how the health system would function, what the state of the rule of law would be, how agriculture and public administration would be managed and above all, how people’s basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter would be met.

The BNP leader said all these issues have been addressed in their party’s 31-point state-overhauling program.

He said: "This is the framework for the future Bangladesh, where the government will be run by the people and for the people."

He further said such a government would ensure good governance and the rule of law while maintaining people’s trust.

Zahid said the BNP and the 12-party alliance have long been fighting for a system where no innocent person will be punished and no offender will be spared. "We have been fighting for a social order where the government will be accountable to the people and ensure good governance.”

He said their party wants to build a steel-strong unity by standing together with people on the streets so that fascism can never return, nor its collaborators find any chance to take hold in Bangladesh.

He concluded saying: "We will stand united on the streets to thwart all conspiracies."