Chhatra Shibir announces program marking Ducsu win

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced a two-day program marking the historic win in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

It announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday.

Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed "Oikyoboddho Shikkharthi Jote" (United Students’ Alliance), made a landslide victory in the Ducsu elections.

The programs included a doa mahfil and special night worship (Shubedari).

All metropolitan, university, city and district units of Chhatra Shibir were asked to arrange the announced programs.

It also asked to refrain from all kinds of processions, rallies or parades marking the victory.