Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Chhatra Shibir announces program marking Ducsu win

All Chhatra Shibir units were told to arrange programs but avoid victory processions or rallies

Logo of Islami Chhatra Shibir. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 05:05 PM

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced a two-day program marking the historic win in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

It announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday.

Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed "Oikyoboddho Shikkharthi Jote" (United Students’ Alliance), made a landslide victory in  the Ducsu elections.

The programs included a doa mahfil and special night worship (Shubedari).

All metropolitan, university, city and district units of Chhatra Shibir were asked to arrange the announced programs.

It also asked to refrain from all kinds of processions, rallies or parades marking the victory.

Topics:

Islami Chhatra ShibirDucsu
Read More

Nur congratulates Ducsu, hall union election winners

Tajul: Democracy won in Ducsu elections

BNP leader Salahuddin congratulates Ducsu election winners

From Shibir leader to Ducsu VP: Shadik Kayem at center of discussion

Shadik Kayem: July generation has emerged victorious through Ducsu election

The winners from Ducsu polls 2025

Latest News

NBR eases rules to expedite release of bonded goods

Govt forms committee to implement Shariah bank merger

BB buys $265m from banks in a day, $1.34bn in FY26 so far

Visually impaired Raisul Islam elected as Ducsu executive member

Taijul first Bangladeshi to be roped in SA T20

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x