BNP leader Salahuddin congratulates Ducsu election winners

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday congratulated the winners of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections.

“I congratulate those who have won in the elections as it is the rules of democracy. As the elections were held after a long break, there were some flaws,” he said while addressing the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal’s 47th founding anniversary at the Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Referring to media reports, Salahuddin said: “It is being said that the Shibir-backed panel has won. But they contested under the banner of ‘Oikyoboddho Shikkharthi Jote’ while Chhatra Dal took part under its own name. Still, I extend my congratulations to them.”

“After the 2024 mass uprising, we have been working to change the political culture and promote new practices of democracy, patience and empathy. There may be competition, but at the end of the day we must congratulate each other,” he added.

For the first time in the history of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed ‘Oikyoboddho Shikkharthi Jote’ (United Students’ Alliance) has won the polls, securing 23 posts out of 28.

The panels of Chhatra Dal and Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad did not secure a single post.

Shibir-backed VP candidate Shadik Kayem was elected VP, securing 14,042 votes, while his nearest rival, Chhatra Dal’s Md Abidul Islam Khan, got 5,708 votes.