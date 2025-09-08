Tarique urges vigilance to restore democracy, foil conspiracies

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday urged party followers to remain vigilant until democracy is fully restored, saying their foremost task is to establish democracy by countering conspiracies against Bangladesh at any cost.

“Our two main tasks in the coming days are to establish democracy by resisting conspiracies against Bangladesh and to build the country according to public aspirations,” he said.

Tarique made the remarks while addressing the biennial council of Thakurgaon district BNP unit at Thakurgaon Boys High School ground through a virtual platform. He stressed that BNP’s movement would continue until the democratic rights of the people are fully restored and Bangladesh returns to the path of democracy.

“Let’s vow in this council that BNP will not stop its movement until Bangladesh gets back on the rail-track of democracy,” he said.

Highlighting BNP’s role as the country’s largest political party, Tarique described it as having a “sacred responsibility” to rebuild Bangladesh. “We have already outlined the framework for this through the 31-point plan we unveiled two and a half years ago,” he added.

He urged party leaders and activists to take two pledges: to remain vigilant like sentinels until democracy is restored and to dedicate themselves to fulfilling public aspirations and the party’s 31-point reform agenda, even at the cost of their lives, if BNP assumes office through the people’s mandate.

“As the largest political party in Bangladesh, it is our responsibility to confront any threat to democracy,” he said, while emphasizing that BNP’s movement must avoid any actions that disrupt peace and discipline. “As a political party, our responsibility is to ensure that no one can undermine democracy in any way,” he added.

On state reforms, Tarique noted that BNP unveiled its 31-point reform agenda two and a half years ago, and that the interim government formed reform commissions where almost all democratic political parties provide input on various issues. While parties agreed on some matters, differences remain on others.

“It is natural in a democratic system to have differences of opinion,” he said. “Where differences remain, if you truly trust the people, present your policies, ideology, and objectives before them and let them decide.”

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke at the district council, which was held after eight years.