Salahuddin: Tarique Rahman will return soon

BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday said their Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will soon return to Bangladesh, enabling the party to carry out half of its election campaign on that historic day.

“Our leader Tarique Rahman will soon return to Bangladesh. On that day, all aspects of the country’s election process will be strengthened, Insha’Allah,” he said while addressing a discussion.

From BNP’s side, Salahuddin said they will be able to complete half of the election activities across the country on that day.

“On that day, we will be able to carry out half of our election campaign across the country, Insha’Allah. Campaigning is an integral part of the election, so half of it will be completed on that day,” he said.

Salahuddin, a BNP Standing Committee member, also said Tarique’s return will be one of the most unforgettable and historic events in Bangladesh’s history.

He praised Tarique’s leadership, saying that through his talent, dedication, hard work and leadership, he has established himself at the top of Bangladesh’s political leadership.

“We have worked closely with him in anti-fascism and other movement struggles, and we have seen political maturity in him. Under his leadership, this nation will go far ahead,” the BNP leader said.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers Forum arranged the discussion program at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh.

Salahuddin said the nation must soon establish a political government through an election, specifically a constitutional parliamentary government. “Through it, the aspirations and dreams of the country’s martyrs must be fulfilled. We are moving forward with this goal.”

He hoped that the national parliamentary election in Bangladesh would be held in the first half of February 2026, shortly before the start of Ramadan, or possibly even earlier.

“I would like to tell all those who try to create obstacles or spread confusion with misleading statements that we are already in the election atmosphere. Excitement for the election has developed across the country,” the BNP leader said.

He emphasized that the country must be run strictly according to the Constitution, warning against using extra-constitutional or special instruments to govern.

The BNP leader said terms like “extra-constitutional order,” “super-constitutional instrument,” or “special constitutional order” are just different ways of saying the same legal measure.

“Such measures are only needed when the normal constitutional provisions are not working. Today, our Constitution is in place and the state is being run according to it. There is no reason to issue any special proclamation. Why would anyone need to do this, and for whose satisfaction?” he asked.

Salahuddin said the people of the country carried out struggles, including sacrifices during the student-led uprising, to maintain democratic continuity and establish the right to vote. “We want to be a stable nation.”

He said the interim government was formed following constitutional procedures, with the chief adviser and other advisers taking the oath under Article 106 of the Constitution. “There has been no disruption of constitutional continuity, and there is no reason to undermine it now.”

“The chief adviser said in his speech that this interim government is an expression of the aspirations expressed by the students through the uprising. Does this mean that constitutional continuity was violated through the student uprising? Of course not! So, we hope good sense will prevail upon all,” the BNP leader said.

He called upon all, including experts and advisers who are discussing and giving recommendations, to act and think within democratic and constitutional principles to ensure stability in the country.